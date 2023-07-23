Late Great Twitter

My twitter journey started in May 2007 and it ends today, July 23, 2023, with 32.6K tweets. I cannot sustain Elon Musk’s nonsense. Sorry. I have archived my twitter on github (will update this link when it is searchable).

You can find me on Bluesky (sepoy.bsky.social), and on Mastodon (sepoy@mastodon.social) or just here on www.chapatimystery.com.

I have a book coming out in early 2024 (fingers crossed emoji) and am organizing two or three big conferences and so please stay in touch. I will do my annoucements, from now on, here on this ye ole blog!

Love to be back.

M/S.