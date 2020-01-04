Postcards from the Archive - Goodbye 2019

2019 was a year of changes and new beginnings for CM. Long overdue, the website moved to GitHub (we are still working out the kinks with the move); Qainchi and Sonia Qadir joined CM editorial crew; we started a new series of posts for reporting on South Asian Studies conferences (here, here, here).

We published four XQs on first-author books by Aniruddha Bose, Amy Bhatt, Mubbashir Rizvi, and Harmony Siganporia.

CM also published two all women-of-color Roundtables, on Annie Ali Khan’s Sita Under the Crescent Moon, and Samia Khatun’s Australianama.

See also 99 Nights in Logar– A Conversation with Jamil Jan Kochai, Ethnographic Poetry and Kashmir: A conversation with Ather Zia,” and an extract from Chris Moffat’s book on Bhagat Singh.

PS. Pitch us.

This being the 10th such postcard, see previously: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010.